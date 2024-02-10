True Link Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 416 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $188.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.18.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.