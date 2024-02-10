UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.86.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in UBS Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Further Reading

