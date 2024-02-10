UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.26

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and traded as high as $50.69. UCB shares last traded at $50.69, with a volume of 48,606 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on UCBJY
UCB Stock Up 4.1 %
About UCB
UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UCB
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.