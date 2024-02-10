Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.84. Under Armour shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 893,067 shares traded.

The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UA. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 327,200.0% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

