Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given Underperform Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($42.62) target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Unilever to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($53.90) to GBX 4,600 ($57.67) in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,960 ($62.18) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,217.78 ($52.87).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 36.47 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,395.68%.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
