Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given Underperform Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($42.62) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Unilever to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($53.90) to GBX 4,600 ($57.67) in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,960 ($62.18) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,217.78 ($52.87).

ULVR opened at GBX 4,005.50 ($50.21) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,812.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,929.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,680.50 ($46.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,483.25 ($56.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £100.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,440.83, a P/E/G ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 36.47 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,395.68%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

