United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 3.37% of United-Guardian worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of UG opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. United-Guardian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

United-Guardian Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United-Guardian in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised United-Guardian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on United-Guardian

United-Guardian Profile

(Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.