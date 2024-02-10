V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in V2X were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 6.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in V2X by 10.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in V2X by 19.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in V2X during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in V2X during the third quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

V2X Stock Performance

Shares of VVX stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75. V2X, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VVX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

Further Reading

