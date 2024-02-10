Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $28,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,666,000 after buying an additional 553,248 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,393,000 after buying an additional 131,170 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,584,000 after buying an additional 69,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,050,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $98,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $223.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.88 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.40) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

