Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 59,596 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,596 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 182.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth $76,000.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $13.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 29.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.