Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 766,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,698,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Permian Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PR. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock worth $102,558,856. 23.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Permian Resources stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 4.32. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $758.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

