Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,550,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after purchasing an additional 759,388 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,019,000 after purchasing an additional 552,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $174.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.14.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 103.82%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

