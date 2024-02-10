Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 58,198 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,198 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.22% of Harley-Davidson worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,659,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,689,000 after purchasing an additional 166,961 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 189,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,823,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 632,925 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

About Harley-Davidson

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.