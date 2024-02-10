Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EXC opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

