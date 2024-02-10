Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,138 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $123.43 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $152.90. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.87.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.90.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

