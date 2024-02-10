Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 913,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,337 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.56% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.19.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 109.82%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

