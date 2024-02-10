Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,986 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Sempra by 21.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.7% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Down 0.2 %

SRE stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $80.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sempra

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.