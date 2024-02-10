Van ECK Associates Corp Has $9.68 Million Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,407 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.35% of Bloom Energy worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 391.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,303 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $15,759,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 885.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 773,317 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $25.68.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. CL King initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

