Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2024

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRINFree Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,738 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.59% of Trinity Capital worth $9,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $607.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

