Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 11,884 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.50% of Gatos Silver worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

GATO stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Friday, December 1st.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

