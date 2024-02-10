Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 18,213 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $5,419,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in TC Energy by 68.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $668,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103,785 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in TC Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 7,231,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,843,000 after acquiring an additional 618,040 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TC Energy by 91.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,233,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in TC Energy by 24.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,567,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TRP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of -625.50, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

