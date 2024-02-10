Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 45,973 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 738,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,973 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $11,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

