Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 5,503 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,869,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,464,000 after purchasing an additional 87,516 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 531,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 920,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

