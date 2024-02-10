Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.08% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after purchasing an additional 365,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,796,000 after purchasing an additional 53,259 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,173,000 after purchasing an additional 937,448 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $74.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.48 and its 200 day moving average is $86.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.57 and a twelve month high of $106.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

