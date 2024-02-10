Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,345 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Exact Sciences worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ EXAS opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.43 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.28.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
