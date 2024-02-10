Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 32,777 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,777 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $10,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,716,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 43,673 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,333,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,901,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $48,277.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $48,277.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $155,387. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.58. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.22%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 217.54%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.