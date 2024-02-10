Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,832 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of Clorox worth $11,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.64.

Shares of CLX opened at $153.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

