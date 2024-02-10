Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Holdings Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $193.76 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.17 and its 200-day moving average is $188.45.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

