Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,900 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $147,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 555,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,349,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 374,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $175.66 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $175.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.59.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

