Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 2,274 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $250.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.81 and a 200 day moving average of $208.14. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.81 and a fifty-two week high of $258.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,134 shares of company stock worth $4,082,933 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

