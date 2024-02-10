Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 930 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 91.8% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 433,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 141,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 36.7% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 111.6% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

