Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -59.41%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. TheStreet upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.