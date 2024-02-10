Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $2,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total value of $6,786,365.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,011,616.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,873 shares of company stock valued at $104,774,157 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $752.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $613.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.67. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

