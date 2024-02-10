Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,679 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,229 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,629.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 901,244 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $116,868,000 after acquiring an additional 849,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $140.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.65 and its 200 day moving average is $130.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,113 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

