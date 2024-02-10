Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Entergy by 108.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 6,000.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $97.95 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.07.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.