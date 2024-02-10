Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $161.52 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.85 and its 200 day moving average is $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

