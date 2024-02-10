Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $221.50

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $221.50 and last traded at $221.20, with a volume of 1317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.29.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.76.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.9149 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
