Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $221.50

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $221.50 and last traded at $221.20, with a volume of 1317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.29.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.76.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.9149 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,889,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

