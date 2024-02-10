Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VIOO opened at $97.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.55. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $101.17.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.