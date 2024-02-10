Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Buys 29,747 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 29,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $437,280.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,824,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,923,545.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 4,474 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,946.76.

On Monday, January 29th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 80,600 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $1,146,132.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 4,174 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $54,178.52.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 20,686 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $257,333.84.

On Monday, January 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 67,546 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $847,702.30.

On Thursday, January 18th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 39,680 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $496,396.80.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 19,599 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $249,495.27.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 47,700 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $604,359.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 69,184 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $860,648.96.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 17,605 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $214,781.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $16.00 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $552.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

