VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $122,017.65 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $122,017.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.3 %

VRSN stock opened at $198.38 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.44 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

