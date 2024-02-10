Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Viasat were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($6.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($6.64). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viasat

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $121,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.