Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 64,321 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 148.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of MDU Resources Group worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 37,018 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:MDU opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About MDU Resources Group

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.