Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PECO stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

