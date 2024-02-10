Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 16,377 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Knowles worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,732,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after buying an additional 428,537 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 25.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,561,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,677 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,668,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,249,000 after purchasing an additional 411,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,559,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,514,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,589,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,526,000 after purchasing an additional 698,139 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.52. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 10.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KN shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

