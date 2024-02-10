Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,256 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRG opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 126.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.30.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

