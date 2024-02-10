Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 334 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Synaptics worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Synaptics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Synaptics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Craig Hallum cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.36.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of SYNA opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.19. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.