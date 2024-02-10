Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Shares of TECH opened at $67.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.98. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

