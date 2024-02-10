Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW opened at $111.29 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.77 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.17.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.