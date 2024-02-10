Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKE. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 60.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 277.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 542.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $16.92.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

