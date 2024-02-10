Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Frontdoor worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $822,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FTDR opened at $33.05 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

