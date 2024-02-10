Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $94.24 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average is $88.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

